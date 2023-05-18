Incumbent Karnes City Mayor Leroy Skloss won back his seat in a race against ballot newcomer Steel Rosales last Saturday.
The Karnes City mayoral race turned out 716 voters with 394 voting for Skloss and 322 voting for Rosales.
District 2 Councilmember Helen Hernandez and District 4 councilmember Donald Dziuk ran unopposed but still managed to pull 156 combined voters to the election booths.
Karnes City election booth’s received 936 total votes, accounting for nearly 30% of the city’s population.
The City of Kenedy had one seat on the ballot. According to the unofficial vote count, incumbent City Council Member Christoper Parker of District 3 edged out Tony Mejia by one vote and reclaimed his seat on the council.
Falls City ISD School Board race, by participation numbers, was the most competitive election in the county. Stephen Moczygemba led the Trustee At Large candidate pool with 27.39% of the total vote. Greg Crawford came in second with 200 votes and 25.13% of the vote. Barbara Camber Braune was the only other candidate within striking distance with 183 votes. Donny Moy and Josh Wadsworth rounded out the candidate pool with 97 and 98 votes, respectively. Jerry Jendrusch ran unopposed for Trustee At-Large with an unexpired term and will return to the Board.
Erma Gonzales up-ended Sandy Villareal’s position on the Runge ISD School Board by securing 68.86% of the 37 votes. Villareal served as the Board President.
Pawnee ISD voted for a bond proposition that would fund the building of a new high school. Proposition A did not pass. 82 voted against the bond and 49 were in favor.
All of the aforementioned counts were taken from unofficial election results. Offices will not be finalized until votes are canvased and candidates are sworn-in. Pick up the next edition of the Karnes Countywide for official results.