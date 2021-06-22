As I type these words, the whirring, grinding and buzzing sound of heavy equipment and the scraping of old tiles is prominent – or slightly overwhelming – in the background.
Home remodeling is a bit more intrusive when your home is also your office. I suppose that’s a small price to pay to give my wife – ahem – my wife and ... I ... yeah, that’s the ticket – a much nicer kitchen.
The kitchen of our house is smaller than those in some apartments I have lived in, but getting it transformed is important. There’s not a dishwasher, and at least for my family, that’s almost akin to not having indoor plumbing.
The house we live in is somewhat cozy and quite a bit smaller than the 2,400 square foot house we lived in when we were in Central Texas. Of course, there are some big advantages to that, too. We should have this house paid off by the end of 2029. The other house payments were scheduled to continue until 2046. Also, electric bills – even in the South Texas heat – are much more manageable. Our old house was spacious, but heating it in the winter could be quite a challenge, and also quite a wallop to the budget. Even in the deep freeze of 2021, we didn’t have electric bills approaching those of what we routinely faced during more normal winter conditions in Central Texas.
I know it will be fantastic when the work is done, but right now the noise seems similar to sitting in a tree trunk while a chainsaw does its work around you. I am not exaggerating, either. I figured rather than have it distract me or drive me fleeing from the house, I’d use the inspiration to write this column.
Our dogs aren’t exactly thrilled with the noise or the disruption to their routine, but they didn’t get a vote in the matter. They do get to hang out for a while in the master bedroom, which is usually off limits to them. So I suppose that’s a bit of a silver lining.
My wife and son have already fled the premises and are hopefully enjoying a nice peaceful breakfast at a local restaurant.
Meanwhile, as long as I don’t lose my hearing I should emerge from this relatively unscathed. And the end result will hopefully make it well worth the sacrifice.
