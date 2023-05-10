In February, a jury in the 343rd District Court in McMullen County hit Energy Transfer with a nearly $42 million damages award in a lawsuit that alleged the company had interfered with the drilling rights of two other oil and gas companies via underground contamination linked to an injection well.
Silver Bow and El Dorado were represented by AZA and Hogan Thompson law firm’s, respectively. The two firms teamed up to secure $41.8 million in damages. The jury awarded SilverBow a total of $24.5 million and El Dorado a total of $17.3 million.
The trial focused on whether midstream energy company Energy Transfer should pay for additional drilling and production costs caused by Energy Transfer’s injection of natural gas processing waste byproducts in the subsurface.
According to a press release from AZA, Todd Mensing, the AZA partner who served as the lead lawyer on the case, was pleased with the jury’s decision to rectify Energy Transfer’s trespass.
“It is terrific to see the right thing happen,” Mensing said. “The jury afforded our clients the relief they deserve and forced Energy Transfer to take responsibility.”
The jury heard testimony from more than a dozen experts over two weeks and deliberated for about five hours before returning the unanimous verdict Wednesday in favor of SilverBow Resources Operating and El Dorado Oil & Gas Inc. SilverBow and El Dorado had argued that the hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide gas that Energy Transfer put in an underground injection well had migrated beyond what Energy Transfer’s modeling showed was possible, trespassing on the leases they owned and interfering with their drilling plans.
Aza partners Taylor Freeman and Jane Robinson and associates Cameron Byrd, Harrison Scheer, Hilary Greene and Thomas Cooke were also contributing litgators. Chris Hogan, James Schuelke and Johnathan Mondel made up the Hogan Thompson team.
Energy Transfer was represented by lawyers at Yetter Coleman.
The case is SilverBow Resources Operating LLC and El Dorado Gas & Oil, Inc. v. ETC Field Services, LLC et al. The case number is M-14-0029-CV-C in the 343rd District Court of McMullen County.
Judge Janna Whatley presided.