KARNES CITY – The city council has moved forward with the bid process of the city park after a recent meeting.
“Right now we are in a trial stage with a 20 thousand dollar limit of testing materials for the walkway trail side of the park,” City Manager Ken Roberts said. “The contractor will come in under the limit, then we will see if that surface is liked by the community and we can enjoy seeing it throughout the entire park.”
Currently, Karnes City Park is closed due to COVID-19 measures, but the project will tentatively take several months from start to finish.
The project is backed by a donation by the San Antonio River Authority to upgrade the park’s walkway.
“We are a recipient of a 60 thousand dollar gift from SARA to upgrade the park’s walking trail,” Roberts said. “As in all things because it’s under the 150 thousand dollar threshold, we have to advertise for bids, so that could take up to one month. From there reasonably we can see something in six to nine months with great conditions.”
Before COVID-19, the park was a popular place for the community to have fun.
“It did get a lot of use for pick-up basketball games, softball games from the community,” Roberts said.
It is unclear when the city would possibly open its park with COVID-19 remaining a constant matter.
“It all depends on the spread of the virus,” Roberts said. “Just like anything else, I am in the opinion that if the city opened up the park, God forbid, and someone contracted the virus, then the city is the named party in any litigation. In this instance, I would say why would you want to get into that. I’m not saying live our lives in fear of lawsuits, but this is a fluid situation that we take great care with.”
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Karnes Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.