Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department recognized by Chamber

Pictured L-R Back Row: KCVFD Capt. Jesse Morin, Garrett Denson, Jaron Denson, Bobby Jones and Trey Matula. Front Row KCVFD Christop Bergeron, Domingo Alaniz, Jr., Marcos Segura, Lt. Monica Quintanilla, Fire Chief Charlie Malik, Chamber Board Members Lillian Lyssy, Cheryl Moy, KCVFD Morris Brown, and Chamber Executive Director Amelia Martinez. (Submitted Photo)

The Karnes City Community Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors along with the support of Chamber Members are presenting the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department (KCVFD) with a basket of snacks to show their appreciation of International Firefighters’ Day (May 4th). We are so thankful and appreciative of their service to our community. 

