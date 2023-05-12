The Karnes City Community Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors along with the support of Chamber Members are presenting the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department (KCVFD) with a basket of snacks to show their appreciation of International Firefighters’ Day (May 4th). We are so thankful and appreciative of their service to our community.
Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department recognized by Chamber
