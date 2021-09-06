Work is underway on the walking trail at Karnes City Park, and the Karnes City City Council approved $60,000 for additional work that will enhance the park’s amphitheater and improve access to Little League fields.
The contractor, Liska Construction Inc. of Karnes City, will make additional improvements to landscaping around the amphitheater at a cost not to exceed $40,000 and was also approved for $20,000 to build a driveway to Little League fields.
“Since they’re already on site and moving around items anyway, it makes sense for them to do this work,” said Mayor Leroy Skloss. “Rocks to be placed around the amphitheater will be measured at a quarry (and cut to the specified size).”
The construction company anticipates the need for 66 blocks, and estimated an additional $7,000 cost to build staircases between the blocks for visitors to access higher levels of the amphitheater.
The addition of a 600-800 square foot driveway to the Little League fields, estimated to cost at least $15,000 was also considered to be a priority. The necessary thickness of the driveway to accommodate vehicles added to the cost, Skloss said.
“This money would come from the park board and would not come out of the city general fund,” said City Secretary Veronica Butler.
Park board President Melanie Johnson said much of the work is nearing completion, and she appreciates the city’s support.
“The equipment is all there, and we’re close to the finish line,” she said. “It’s going to look so awesome guys, and we’re almost there.”
In other action, the city:
• Approved an application to the United States Department of Agriculture’s rural development branch to help fund purchase of an electric generator.
• Held a workshop to review the city budget, with plans to place the proposed budget online. Following a public hearing at the Sept. 14 meeting, the council is scheduled to adopt a budget for 2021-22 at its Sept. 28 meeting.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•