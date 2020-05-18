Karnes County confirms fifth COVID-19 case

KARNES COUNTY – Karnes County confirmed its fifth case of COVID-19, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Shelby Dupnik.
“The case is considered community spread,” Dupnik said.
“Judge (Wade) Hedtke is aware and employees were provided a letter with guidance from DSHS for offices and buildings. The person of interest is a county employee.”
The fourth case reported last week is listed as probable with three cases recovered and the current one as active for a total of five cases.
There will be a COVID-19 testing event May 20 by military forces at the Floresville High School from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. as appointments can be made at 512-883-2400.
As of May 18, there have been 23,415 public tests administered in the state with 699,598 private tests for a total of 723,019 tests in the state.
There are 48,693 cases reported in the state with 28,371 recovered and 1,551 hospitalized.
There are 222 out of 254 counties reporting the COVID-19 virus.
This is a developing story and more updates will be published on the Karnes Countywide Facebook page this week.