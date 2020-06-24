KARNES COUNTY – There are currently 14 total COVID-19 positive cases as of today, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website.
Karnes County reported its 12th case June 19, but the state now adds probable cases for an aggregate total.
The recent addition of including probable cases to a county’s total has caused some confusion for residents.
“I’m upset about this and called the state about my concern,” Judge Wade Hedtke said. “If you’re a big county it may not matter, but people look at me as the judge for factual sources. The information we have on the county website comes from the state. I looked at my daily report and it said twelve, but when I looked on the website it said fourteen. The difference is a disconnect from the state health services. They update on the website before letting a county know. They need to let the county know first, so they can post on the county page, especially in smaller counties. It makes the county government look bad.”
With Karnes County previously hosting two COVID testing events with low turnout, Judge Hedtke stated a future event is being planned.
“This is in no way an outbreak,” he said. “We have reached out to set up a testing event. Due to more testing and relaxed social distancing guidelines where more people are getting out there will be more cases. We expected that and have prepared for that. We haven’t picked a date for the event, but maybe the week after the Fourth of July.”
Judge Hedtke reiterated the importance of residents following precautionary measures.
“When you get around extended family you have to be conscious of it,” he said. “Pretend like everyone has it and treat yourself that way. If you assume everyone has COVID what would you do? Wear a mask if you want, don’t be out and about if you don’t have to because it’s important to do those things. There will be restrictions from the Governor if cases continue to rise at a rapid level.”
There are simple everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Social distancing means remaining out of crowded public places were close contact with others may occur. Avoid mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
• It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.