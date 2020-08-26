KARNES COUNTY – There are many different ways to spend time outdoors as a family.
But for Savannah Guitierrez loves taking her children geocaching around the county.
With the vast expansion of technology over the years, geocaching in particular has become popular.
“We have been doing this for three to four years now,” Savannah said. “We have done some near Corpus Christi, San Antonio, New Braunfels and Beeville, but mostly around here.”
For those that don’t know what geocaching is about, there is a box filled with different items where people leave behind after finding the box using a phone app.
“The kids and I found our first one in Nordheim and we were hooked from there,” Savannah said. “This is my kind of stuff being outside.”
The particular app Savannah uses is called geocaching.
“The app allows you to mark different places you found, didn’t find, or looking for,” Savannah said. “The app is really easy to navigate. You can leave notes if the log is full, along with when the box was found. I suggest people look at the notes information on a cache before searching to see if there were multiple did not finds due to it may being gone.”
As COVID-19 remains present, Savannah encourages people to give geocaching a try.
“This is the perfect time to start because there is nothing else to do,” she said. “It’s safe for quarantine and a great way to spend time with family.”
Mason Guitierrez, 7 years old and a second grader at Runge ISD enjoys finding the treasures while looking for geocaches.
Older brother, Wyatt Mayner 7th grader at Runge ISD loves having fun with his family searching for items.
In addition to physical geocaches, there are traceable caches Savannah participates that spans the globe.
“I have a couple in memory of my grandmother and it is in Belgium now,” Savannah said. “It was in Germany and Austria and all started in Runge. Some people will add pictures of the cache.”
Savannah is thinking about spreading awareness and gaining support with starting a Facebook group.
“We might call it cache me outside,” she laughed. “We can share info everyone has inside the area. We can post pictures of us out there and maybe ask the library to participate.”
People can create their own size box that will withstand weathering anywhere people can ask permission for access to cache.
“If you leave a geocache you are in charge of the log and maintenance,” Savannah said. “Boxes can come in all sizes and we have seen bison tubes that are really small. People must have permission to access the property while looking for a cache.”
The app is called geocaching for those interested in participating in a safe, outdoor activity.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Karnes Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.