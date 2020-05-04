KARNES COUNTY – Residents can take advantage of a COVID-19 testing event May 7 if they’re experiencing symptoms.
The event is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by appointment only located at the Karnes County Youth Showbarn.
Individuals who wish to be tested must have an appointment and be prescreened for testing.
Residents can call 512-883-2400 to speak with a representative for the test, or go to txcovidtest.org for more information.
The call center will not be able to take reservations more than 48 hours in advance.
Testing will be one day only at the Karnes County Showbarn across from Otto Kaiser Memorial Hosptial.
Residents with symptoms will be scheduled for a test, but residents that aren’t experiencing symptoms and want a test must just answer yes for a test.
COVID-19 symptoms are:
• Fever and/or chills
• Cough (dry or productive fatigue)
• Body aches
• Shortness of breath
• Sore throat
• Headaches
• Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
• Nasal congestions