KARNES COUNTY – Residents can take advantage of a COVID-19 testing event April 26 if they’re experiencing symptoms.
“All the citizens have to do is call the number, answer some questions and if they fit the criteria they were able to make an appointment,” Dupnik said. “From there they can drive through and take the test to wait for further instructions.”
The event is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by appointment only located at the Karnes County Youth Showbarn.
The free test will be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for their test.
Residents can call 512-883-2400 to speak with a representative for the test, or go to txcovidtest.org for more information.
The call center will not be able to take reservations more than 48 hours in advance.
Residents must have one or more symptoms to be eligible for testing.
COVID-19 symptoms are:
• Fever and/or chills
• Cough (dry or productive fatigue)
• Body aches
• Shortness of breath
• Sore throat
• Headaches
• Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
• Nasal congestions