KARNES COUNTY – There are currently 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases inside the county with 23 active and 20 recovered, as of July 10 at 11:15 a.m.
There are 22 pending investigations with zero deaths.
A free COVID testing event will be held tomorrow July 11 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Otto Kaiser Bonnstetter Building located at 3349 S HWY 181 in Kenedy.
Citizens do not have to show symptoms to be tested and the event is limited to 500 tests.
Citizens testing are required to wear a face mask, social distance from others and follow the guidance of the team administering the test.
A self-administered orab swab will be conducted.
Have a photo identification card, or driver’s license ready upon arrival.
“Wilson County had great results with participation yesterday, so I’m hoping we will have great results with the turnout,” Judge Wade Hedtke said.
Karnes County will wait until the results from the event tomorrow return before scheduling another possible testing event, according to Judge Hedtke.
There are simple everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Social distancing means remaining out of crowded public places were close contact with others may occur. Avoid mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
• It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.