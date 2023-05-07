Karnes County Man Gets Sentenced to Life in Prison

Albert Farias Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for breaking into the home of a retired couple in Choate and shooting the man in the arm.
“The defense requested a sentence of 10-15 years, but the judge agreed with our office and sentenced the defendant to life in prison,” 81st Judicial District Attorney
Audrey Lois said. “We are grateful to the Karnes County jury for their time, attention, and verdict. We appreciate the work of the EMS responders, the doctors, the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers and the Secret Service, not only today but every day.”
The week of April 3, 2023, a Karnes County jury heard the horrific details of how Albert Farias, Jr. and his two co-defendants broke into the home of a retired couple living in Choate on a Saturday morning.
This came after the couple already reported to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office that someone had been on their property and cut their fence two nights before. Once Farias and his co-defendant entered the residence, they were confronted by the husband. A struggle ensued, and the husband was shot in the arm, which left his arm and hand permanently disabled.
His quick-thinking wife placed a tourniquet on his arm, which saved his life. She then called 911, and he was airlifted to BAMMC. The couple had also installed game cameras on the property after their fence was cut 2 nights before. The camera footage caught the suspects who were later identified. After hearing the testimony of the courageous couple, BAMMC doctor, and numerous law enforcement officers, the jury convicted Albert Farias, Jr. on April 6th of Aggravated Robbery and Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Aggravated Assault. The defendant chose to have Presiding Judge Sid Harle decide his punishment. The defendant faced anywhere from 5-99 years or Life.
After a contested hearing today, First Assistant Leslie Carranza asked the judge to sentence the defendant to life in prison.
“Valerie Campos, Chief of Karnes County Adult Probation, prepared a thorough pre-sentence investigation report to assist the judge in determining his sentence,” Lois said. “I am truly grateful for the countless hours prosecutors Audrey Vasquez, Leslie Carranza, Investigator Roland Trevino, Analyst Karen Dziuk, Legal Assistants Stacy Cowan, and Alyssa Lerma poured in to prepare the case for trial and sentencing.
"This jury and judge sent a clear message to Mr. Farias and any others like him, if you choose to enter people’s homes and violate their peace and security, you will pay for the rest of your life.”