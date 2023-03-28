Karnes County sailor celebrates one-year of retirement

2001 Karnes City High School graduate Gabriel Salinas did not know that he would be sent to a Marine Corps boat crew, work with combat dogs or complete a 20-year career when he joined the Navy upon high school graduation.
“It’s the greatest decision I’ve made in life up until this point,” Salinas said “I didn’t know what I was getting into, and I didn’t know it would take me on a 20 year career. But to serve my country and the historic warfighting elites..I wouldn’t take anything back at this point.”
Salinas enlisted in the Navy in September of 2001 as a Master at Arms. He attended Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, IL, followed by MA ‘A’ School in Point Loma, CA. Salinas’ first duty assignment was the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, NH where he was assigned as a Special Boat Team Operator.
“The boat team..It was different,” Salinas said. “I got thrown into the Marine Corps working with their special boat teams. I didn't know what I was signing up for but it was great.”
Though fond of his experiences, Salinas was never at ease on the boat crew.
“I left the boat team because I never got comfortable at night underwater,” Salinas said. “I was working with special forces the whole time. They chose the dog handler thing. This was before the war had kicked off. I worked four years in the field before I went back to the special operations unit and found my niche taking them into combat and utilizing dogs in combat. It hadn't been done since Vietnam. It was somewhat new and we established it and worked through a lot of trial and error. It was special to bring that back to an operational status.”
Salinas attended the Military Working Dog (MWD) Handlers Course where he was awarded NEC P05A. His MWD Handler assignments include Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory; Strategic Weapons Facility, Kings Bay, GA and NAS Sigonella, Sicily. He then attended the MWD Supervisors Course where he was awarded NEC P06A.
His Kennel Master (KM) assignments include NAS Key West, FL; Naval Base San Diego, San Diego, CA. His MWD Individual Augmentee assignments include Kuwait, Afghanistan, Qatar and Syria.
Salinas was selected and promoted to Chief Petty Officer in 2015 during his tour in Key West, FL.
He reported as the Regional MWD Trainer for Commander, Navy Region Southwest (CNRSW) in June of 2017 and deployed to Qatar in September 2017 as the SEL/KM overseeing MWD operations in Qatar, Dubai, Kuwait, and Syria.
Upon his return in May of 2018, was selected as the Regional Kennel Master where he served for three years overseeing all Navy MWD operations in the Southwestern United States.
After a 20 year career, has retired with his wife and children where he is currently enrolled in a
Master’s in Business Administration graduate program.
Chief Salinas is a graduate of the US Navy Special Boat Team Operator Course, MWD Handler and Supervisors course, and selection to the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, the US Army Special Operations Combat Action Dog training program, US Marine Corp (USMC) CQB/Nuclear ECC Course, and USMC Fast Attack and Assault Team member. His personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (w/ silver star), Army Commendation medal (w/ oak leaf and arrowhead), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Afghanistan Campaign Medal (w/ star) and various unit and campaign awards.
His combat awards include the Combat Action Ribbon (w/ star), US Navy Seal “Pipe Hitter” Award, Army Combat Infantry Badge (w/ star), Army Combat Landing Arrowhead, and various Army shoulder sleeve rockers and insignia’s