KENEDY – The city council voted to approve cancelling the Kenedy Music Festival this year.
With current COVID-19 conditions, along with social distancing guidelines in place gathering in large groups are not encouraged.
It’s unknown if Kenedy will host a future event this year.
“The governing body decided to officially cancel the music festival and will re-evaluate the possibility of a date in 2021 based on current data and conditions at that time,” City Manager William Linn said.
“As of now, we have not considered the potential for any future events for the remaining portions of 2020 and, due to factors we as a local municipality cannot control, it is not prudent to look beyond 2020 at this point.”
In other matters, the council approved the selection of a city attorney as Bojorquez Law Firm.
“The Bojorquez Law Firm has many offices throughout Texas,” Linn said. “Their flagship office is located in Austin and they have satellite offices near Kenedy in San Antonio and Corpus Christi. Though Kenedy will be serviced out of the Corpus Christi office, we will have access to any attorney at any of the locations as well as the founder of the firm. Additionally, we will have access to and extension of Bojorquez Law Firm called City Hall Essentials, which conducts various trainings for municipal officers, executives and staff throughout Texas.”
