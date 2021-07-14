It’s a celebration 100 years in the making, and this month the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce will mark its centennial with a banquet to honor the occasion.
“The Kenedy Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to be able to celebrate 100 years of service to the community and our membership,” said Joelene Terwilliger, the chamber’s executive director. “We are excited to recognize former board members and citizen of the year award members for their hard work and dedication to their community.”
A limited number of tickets are available, and the event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Kenedy City Hall Auditorium, 305 W. Main St. in Kenedy. Cost to attend is $35 per person which includes dinner and drinks. Live musical entertainment will be provided by The Emotions Band. Black-tie apparel is encouraged. Tickets may be reserved by calling the chamber at 830-583-3223.
“This year, we decided to move forward with our annual banquet per request from our membership,” Terwilliger said. “Due to COVID-19, we chose to host a dance in lieu of our casino night for the safety of our event attendees.” This includes “a catered dinner by 5D Grill & Lounge and beverages. Black tie attire is encouraged but not required. This event is open to the public but tickets are limited and selling fast.”
She credited strong community support for enabling the chamber’s success over the years.
“The chamber’s success is rooted in its membership and it’s board of directors,” Terwilliger said. “Our membership continues to support the chamber of commerce throughout the years allowing us to host events for the community, provide scholarships to our local students, host educational workshops for our membership and community members and many other activities.
“We hope to continue to provide support for our chamber members as well as local businesses over the next 100 years.”
