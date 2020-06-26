Kenedy City Manager encourages citizens to wear masks

KENEDY – With a recent influx in COVID-19 cases in Karnes County, City Manager William Linn encourages Kenedy residents to wear a mask.
In a statement on June 26, Linn stated another COVID case struck the City of Kenedy staff, along with a fellow resident.
“I am imploring all Kenedians to please voluntarily wear a face mask, or face covering everywhere you go,” Linn said. “When you are not in your residence, or vehicle, please for your safety and the safety of other Kenedians please wear a face mask, or face covering.”
The Center for Disease Control recommends face masks/coverings to combat contracting the COVID virus when in public.
“Other CDC recommended measures include: practicing safe distancing, washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water, using hand sanitizer, coughing/sneezing into your elbow, seeking immediate medical attention if you become symptomatic or ill, and staying home if you feel ill or do not absolutely have to venture out,” Linn said.
“If you need a mask, please come to city hall during normal operating hours and we will give you a mask free of charge. We want you to be safe and we want to help you in any way we can. Just simply come into the front door and request a mask from one of our staff members and they will get you one. If we run out, we will order more. Your safety is a priority.”
