Kenedy continues Lion Times with modern flare

by Chris Filoteo
Editor
KENEDY – Many students participate in extra-curricular activities throughout from sports, to FFA, to band.
But several students driven to inform their peers at school keep the journalism flame lit.
Middle school teacher Saren Sutton is leading The Cubs Paw for her first year.
“We have six students working on current events around school,” she said. “We are doing it on a bi-weekly basis.”
Eighth grade journalism student Angellyce Herrera recently wrote a feature on Coach O’Hanlon at KISD.
“I like taking photos of the game and of teachers,” Herrera said about her recent story assignment. “Our class came up with questions and I was the one to interview the coach.”
For the Lion Times, teacher Lisa Theuret as been at the high school for 19 years and with journalism at the school since 2006.
“I help judge UIL events as well,” Theuret said. “We use those skills on the stories we write that make them better writers.”
With an all digital outlet, the students bounce ideas off each other to figure out which topic will be covered in the next publication.
“The kids brainstorm ideas,” Theuret said. “They decide and have the top three choices and we go from there. We have four remote staff members, so we use google applications to participate with story ideas online.”
Junior Shaina Molina had two stories in the recent Lion Times.
“I like writing and doing things in school,” she said. “I wrote for the publication my freshman year. I compete in headline writing and copy editing for UIL contests.”
Junior Detren Wilson is in his first year writing for the Lion Times.
“I enjoy looking at current events and writing stories,” he said.
Junior Keagan Morin is in her second year with the Lion Times and looks forward to writing and interviewing.
“I like writing and getting to know people during interviews,” she said.
As the only ISD in Karnes County with two journalism classes with separate campuses, the Lion Times and Cups Paw will continue to hit the online racks soon.