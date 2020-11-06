by Chris Filoteo
Editor
KARNES CITY – For the second time before the election, the Latinos For Trump organization made a stop last week.
The organization stopped in Kenedy back in August, but felt it was important to spread awareness during the last week of early voting.
“We are making history and the most important part is people are projecting Hispanics being the minority and next big voting block,” President of Latinos For Trump Bianca Gracia said. “If we don’t do our do diligence to do our part we would be gone if we did nothing. (Donald) Trump really does fight for our community.”
Karnes City was the eleventh stop for the latest tour that included parades in some towns.
“We had 150 cares out in Freer,” Gracia said. “To see when we started as an RV tour to get ignited town to town to get our Trump trains together is great. The seeds were planted years ago and we are seeing it to fruition. Our message is the White House to the courthouse and vote all the way down.”
Republican candidate for Texas Senate, District 21 Frank Pomeroy participated in the event and shared his insight on reaching out to voters.
“When we think what is important to my campaign is the regular person,” he said. “I want to let them know we are here and it’s their voice that matters, not mine. We need to get the voice of the people and take it to Austin.”
Pomeroy attended the event in Kenedy and wanted Karnes County to know he is there for them.
“I feel very comfortable here and the people are excited,” he said. “This allows other Latinos to see its okay to step away from a party that has stepped away from them. Karnes County has done well for us. We should lock arms in unity and be the voice of the people.”
South Texas Assistant Director and Spanish Spokesman Rolando Rodriguez has remained busy leading up to the election.
“This has been a life changing experience,” he said. “I’ve never been involved in politics and I’m doing it for the kids. We as Hispanics are woke. I prayed to God one morning and asked him for an idea and he gave me the idea of this.
“We started the 4th of July with a Trump train and had five cards the first time. We have grown so much and the joy of the people is great.”
The choice to return to Karnes County was vital to Gracia in order to bring awareness to Hispanic voters.
“Our goal was to focus on the places that were forgotten,” she said. “Not your typical outreach. The little towns are heavily populated with Hispanics and are the heart and soul of Texas.”