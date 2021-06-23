Life-saving help at the speed of Flight

Those facing a medical emergency – often a life or death crisis – can rely on a service that will provide quick access to help, even in rural areas far from hospitals thanks to Halo-Flight.
This air ambulance service provides 24-hour response in 26 counties and is based in Corpus Christi. Diane Garza, director of development for the organization, and Sarah Collins, an executive assistant, provided details about the service during a recent meeting of the George West Lions Club. They also talked about a membership plan which can save patients thousands of dollars if they should ever need emergency helicopter ambulance service.
“Halo-Flight started 34 years ago in Falfurrias, Texas when a group of men who needed critical care services were unable to get them in time for their friend,” Garza said. “The men decided to work together with others and see that a service was established that could help save the lives of those in rural areas who needed immediate emergency medical care.”
Today, Halo-Flight, which has a hub in Corpus Christi and partners with Driscoll Children’s Hospital, has bases in Beeville and Alice.
“We offer services when people need help as soon as possible – every minute counts when there is a critical care need,” Garza said.
One of the improvements underway for the service is that one of the helicopters is enabled to fly via instrument flight rules (IFR), which means flight is also possible in cloudy conditions and “inclement weather conditions,” Garza said. “We hope to have all our helicopters become IFR capable.”
The helicopters are also now able to carry blood onboard.
“There was a young child involved in an ATV accident, and if he was unable to get blood transfusions before getting to the hospital, he probably wouldn’t have made it,” Garza said.
The COVID-19 pandemic provided an additional challenge, she said.
“We had a tough time with COVID, but we survived it. Fortunately, our staff stayed healthy. I couldn’t tell you how many COVID positive patients we transported – the number was very high.”
HALO-Flight offers a $35 annual membership for families (discounted to $95 for three years or $150 for five years).
Sarah Collins provided details on the membership plans.
“You don’t know when an accident will happen and (HALO-Flight membership) is a good thing to have,” she said. “$35 a year covers everyone in your household. It’s inexpensive because we want people to be able to afford it.
“The worst two days of your life are the day you are transported and the day you receive the bill. We want to offer the membership to help with the day of the bill.”
Collins said some utility companies also offer a special deal in which the cost of the service is reduced to $1 per month by bundling it with utility bills.
“We work with insurance companies to get them to pay – we want to keep the costs down for our customers as much as possible.”
HALO-Flight averages about three flights per day, or 1,000 flights per year.
“I have literally heard of seven flights in a 24-hour period,” Garza said. She added that the average emergency medical helicopter now costs $25,000, and that insurance might cover 30 to 40 percent of the cost.
“With a membership, we write off the rest of the patient’s portion that insurance doesn’t cover. If you are being flown into San Antonio because you have been burned it can be very costly, but if you have a membership it is paid in full.”
For more information, viit www.haloflght.org or call 361-265-0509.
