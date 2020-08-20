KARNES COUNTY – The Republican Party of Texas held its state convention virtually, beginning Saturday, July 18 through Monday, July 20.
Karnes County Republican Party Chairwoman Rita Jordan said, “We were required to hold the convention virtually after the Mayor of Houston refused to allow the in-person event to commence. Prior to the start of the virtual convention on Saturday, the courts issued a temporary restraining order against the Mayor/City of Houston, allowing the convention to take place but it was too late in the process to proceed with the in-person convention.”
Delegates from Karnes County representing the Republican Party were as follow: Rita Jordan (County Chair); Susan Poole (Secretary); Sean O’Brien; Debbie Witte; Eric Opiela and Dylan Busselman. Alternates elected to serve were Joni Huwe and Gretchen Dupnik.
The convention began with a prayer service on Saturday morning, prior to start of the general session, led by former State Vice Chairwoman Amy Clark, of Live Oak County.
The virtual setting was conducted through Zoom. Normally, this convention, if held in-person, would have included close to 10,000 delegates and alternates. However, given the challenges of the virtual setting, the official delegate count was 4,421 with 385 alternates.
“While we had our challenges, we were able to accomplish the critical aspects of the convention such as election of National Delegates, Electors, National Committeeman and Committeewoman, State Chair and Vice Chair and State Republican Executive Committee representatives from each Senate District,” Jordan said.
Rita Jordan was appointed to serve on the credentials committee, which met several days prior to the convention start to resolve any delegate issues.
County Commissioner Precinct 3 Sean O’Brien was elected the Presidential Elector from Congressional District 15.
As a member of the Electoral College established by Article II of the United States Constitution, Commissioner O’Brien will cast his vote in Austin this December for President and Vice President of the United States on behalf of our Congressional District.
“When people cast their vote in the Presidential Election, they are actually voting for Presidential Electors,” Jordan said. “The number of electors each state gets is equal to its total number of Senators and Representatives in Congress.”
A total of 538 electors form the Electoral College. Each elector casts one vote following the general election. Commissioner O’Brien is the first known Presidential Elector from Karnes County. Eric Opiela was elected to the National Nominations Committee representing Texas Congressional District 15, which is responsible for selecting at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention and our two at-large Electors for the State of Texas. He also served as parliamentarian for both the Congressional District 15 and Senatorial District 21 caucuses.
A new State Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas was elected. LTC Allen West was elected in a race against incumbent, James Dickey. In addition, Cat Parks was elected as the Vice Chair of the party. Dr. Robin Armstrong was again elected as our National Committeeman to represent the state on the Republican National Committee. Also, Toni Anne Dashiell was re-elected to serve as the National Committeewoman.
The State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) representatives elected for our Senate District 21 are Terry Harper and Naomi Narvaiz. In addition, the body voted on those legislative priorities that were deemed most important for the party.
“Even though we were not able to participate in-person, overall the convention was a success,” Jordan said. “Kudos to our county delegates who sat through virtual meetings for two full days, into the late hours of the night and even early morning hours! We had great representation!”
