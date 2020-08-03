KARNES COUNTY – The 27th Annual Lonesome Dove Fest has been cancelled due to COVID-19 regulations.
“We recently had a special meeting and won’t be having the festival due to government regulations,” organizer Sean O’Brien said. “We thought it would be best not to have it this year. It would be impossible to pull off and make it a success. With all of the vendors and other plans it’s not fair to them to put it on hold right now. It’s a great event and we couldn’t see any way around it.”
The event cancellation includes the Black Gold Shoot-Out, Youth Day along with the parade.
It is still uncertain if a Miss Lonesome Dove Fest will be crowned.
This is the first time the event has ever been cancelled.
“We have had a lot of rain over the years at the event,” organizer Randy Witte said. “For many years we have had rain insurance that covers our overhead in case of rain. It’s like playing roulette with the policy. One year, we had both men and women with rain boots, but because the rain didn’t fall within the time frame and the inches we didn’t get to collect. However, years ago we were able to collect for the first time in fifteen to twenty years.”
Witte expressed a lighthearted story about the Black Gold Shoot-Out event.
“The reference and concept of the event was built around the Eagle Ford Shale when it started years ago.”
It was coincidently called something else.
“For years a lot of us have called it the Black and Gold Shoot-Out,” Witte laughed. “It’s just the Black Gold Shoot-Out. Last year we had a phenomenal event, but we are airing on the side of caution this year.”
Every year, the Lonesome Dove Fest provides college scholarships for each of the four schools in the county.
“We are still going to give those scholarships for the students,” Witte said. “It may amount to ten to twelve scholarships. Despite the fact we can’t have the event, we will continue to support the cub scouts, boy scouts, little league and school programs.”
This year, a raffle for the scholarships will take place December 15.
“We don’t want to stop doing that,” O’Brien said. “We will have a drawing in December to bring in money for the scholarships.”
