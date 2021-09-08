Lonesome Dove Fest is back

A year ago, a pandemic resulted in the cancellation of Lonesome Dove Fest, and while a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases has raised concerns and made an impact on this year’s plans, the event will nevertheless be held in a hybrid form to continue the longstanding tradition.
Sponsored by the Karnes County Rotary Club, the festival is actually a celebration of the outdoors, and while it lines up with the beginning of dove season in South Texas, there are a number of events to appeal to different interests.
The funds generated by the event go toward scholarships for local students, while the festival draws visitors from throughout the region and the state and helps boost the area economy.
The opening event for Lonesome Dove Fest is the Black Gold Shootout, planned for Thursday, Sept. 16.
Lonesome Dove Fest Youth Day will be Friday, Sept. 17 at the Karnes County Youth Show grounds. This event is only open to area students, rather than the general public, and will provide ample opportunities for education with an emphasis on fun, as well.
Also planned for Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 is the Smoking Barrel Cookoff which will award master cook prizes to top entries. The cookoff begins with a check-in Sept. 17 and an awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Sept. 18.
Tickets are also available for a raffle drawing, which will be held later in the year, on Dec. 15.
The always popular Lonesome Dove Fest Parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and will proceed through downtown Karnes City along Calvert Avenue.
The most recent Lonesome Dove Fest – for the 26th consecutive year – was held in 2019. Last year’s COVID-19 cancellation marked the first time since the event began that it was not held.
Sean O’Brien, one of the event organizers said although this year’s event is scaled back, it is important for the community to bring it back.
“It’s something we have to do to start getting people back to normal, so they can get out and safely have a good time,” he said. “Even though we’re not having a full schedule, we still have several things planned that we think people will enjoy, and we’re glad to do it.”
O’Brien said the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will have several displays for the youth day, and that game wardens will offer seminars about various outdoor topics.
He added that the parade downtown is always a popular event which has traditionally featured floats, antique cars and marching bands.
The main things that are not scheduled for this year that are a traditional part of the festival are a live auction and dance, which could return in 2022.
“We normally have a big day on Saturday which ends around midnight, but we’ll be wrapping things up earlier this year.” O’Brien said. “We’ve gotten some good corporate sponsorships, and we really appreciate that.
“We’re not having our live auction this year, and that can bring in around $30,000. We are depending more on our raffle ticket sales to help fund scholarships.”
The raffle tickets cost $5 each. There are a total of 31 items in the raffle, including five guns.
For more information on the Black Gold Shootout, call Charles Thompson at 830-620-8815 or Luke Wiatrek at 830-623-1415. Registration for the event is from 7 to 8 a.m. Sept. 16 with a start time of 9 a.m.
Information on the parade can be obtained by calling Melissa Malik Gomez at 830-507-3930 or by emailing LDFexhibits@gmail.com.
For details on the Smoking Barrel Cookoff, call 830-623-1571 or email minocencio@geogroup.com.
For raffle tickets, call Sean O’Brien at 210-365-7869, or Lonesome Dove Fest Co-Chairmen Wade Hedtke, 830-583-6330 or Randy Witte at 830-780-3314.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•