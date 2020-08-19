KENEDY – After 32 years, Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital will have to find another Director of Physical Therapy after Ginger Matula retired.
As a devoted child of God, Ginger began her medical career with a vision of helping people with medical needs.
“It was an outlet to serve God and a way to help other people in my service to God,” Ginger said. “I love people and that was an area I can help others with medical needs.”
Before her time at Otto Kaiser, Ginger worked in physical therapy for several years in Virginia.
But one day after marrying her husband and moving to the area, the couple posted their wedding announcement in the newspaper (possibly the Kenedy Citizen).
“My husband was contacted by the hospital after seeing our wedding announcement,” Ginger said. “I met for an interview and I started shortly after.”
A lot has changed over the course of three decades at Otto Kaiser, Ginger said.
“I started as director of physical therapy, but I was the secretary, biller and a one-man show,” she laughed. “Back then, we wrote our notes and pretty much everything else, but now everything is done by computer. I’m technologically challenged, which has been a joke in the hospital. I had to ask for help with the computer programs.”
Technology hasn’t been the only change at the hospital.
“Physical therapy has changed as well,” Ginger said. “We used to treat pain patients with feel good stuff. Now, we have found ways to make people feel better longer while becoming involved in their care and exercise. Everyone exercises now, not like at first.”
Ginger has plenty of stories from her time at the hospital over 30 years, but one stood out in particular.
“When I first started we didn’t have a lot of equipment,” she said. “We had a small whirlpool with one room. I was always dizzy while multitasking many different duties. I will never forget the day I was busy and left for lunch. Well when I came back, I saw fans blowing on the floor as I entered the building. I realized I filled the whirlpool and didn’t turn it off. There was water everywhere.”
Weeks removed from retiring at Otto Kaiser, Ginger is more than ready to welcome a new member to her family.
“We plan on being active in our granddaughter’s life,” she said. “My daughter is expecting any day now. We bought a beach house in Port Aransas since they live in Corpus Christi. We love the beach and spending time there.”
Ginger stated she will miss the relationships built over three decades in the community.
“I have become attached to the patients over thirty two years,” she said. “The employees become our Otto Kaiser family as we say. I will miss keeping up with everyone and their families.”
