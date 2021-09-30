The city of Kenedy will get two new showcase facilities for about the same price it had previously devoted for one, with a new convention center and youth activity center both on the horizon.
The Kenedy City Council had earlier committed up to $4.9 million to build a new convention in the Gulley Park area. However, the city will be able to build its convention center by renovating the old Six Shooters Junction location at 820 Escondido for an estimated $2.6 million.
Plans are also in the works to build a youth activity center for an estimated $2.5 million at Nottingham Lane on property adjacent to Gulley Park which had been considered for the convention center.
Fulfilling needs
“Residents and council members have voiced to me what they wanted to see in the city of Kenedy,” said City Manager William Linn, who added that a convention center and a youth activity center have been at the top of the list.
During a workshop over the summer, council members and residents talked about their preferences for the convention center, and three different proposals were considered.
“There was one set of designs done in 2014 which everyone seemed to gravitate toward,” Linn said. That proposal was for a 16,270 square foot building with 80 parking spaces. The estimated cost to build the facility in 2014 was $4.28 million. To build the same facility from the ground up would cost an estimated $4.9 million in 2021.
During the workshop, city leaders and residents agreed that a slightly smaller facility would still meet the community’s needs.
After studying the options, Linn presented plans for a 12,000 square foot building on 15.7 acres with a fully paved parking lot.
Renovation fits bill
“We bought the old Six Shooters building for $1 million an the renovations will cost about $1.5 million (to turn it into a convention center),” Linn said, adding that previously the council had been willing to pay up to $5 million for one building – the convention center.
Focus on youth
“We can build a 12,000 square foot youth activity center for $2.5 million at the park, which is the best location,” Linn said. He said the youth center will include pool tables, video games, a weight room and an indoor full size basketball court.
“For $4.9 million you could have one building (the convention center) or for $5.1 million you can have a convention center and a youth center. We are going to move forward fairly aggressively” on these priorities.
“There will be no charge for youth to use (the activity center),” Linn said. “There is no reason to charge our people for what their tax dollars have paid for.”
Linn said in addition to basketball games being played on site, the facility has the added benefit of being able play another popular sport, pickleball, which he described as being similar to badminton, but using a wiffle ball.
Land to expand
“Not only are you getting two buildings for the price of one, you are also getting the land,” said Councilwoman Saundra Schultz.
“Yes, there are 15.7 acres of land,” Linn said, adding that the city may be able to attract a new restaurant or resort hotel to the area.
“All we did was trade a paper asset – cash – for a tangible asset, a building,” Linn said. He added that the city could turn around and sell the old Six Shooter building for more than double the price it paid, “but we are not going to sell it. It’s for the people of Kenedy.”
Mayor Joe Baker asked about the possibility of forming a youth basketball league that would be able to use the activity center free of charge.
“Yes, we could do that,” Linn said, adding that other community members can use the facility as well.
“One of the big things about the youth center – this has been a passion of mine as a city manager,” Linn said.
Future options
Although several community members have also expressed a strong interest in a city swimming pool, Linn said that remains a possibility for the future.
“If the school (Kenedy Independent School District) would partner with the city and have a UIL swim team, we could construct a swimming pool,” he said. “Right now we have a beautiful splash pad at Escondido Park that is sufficient (for water activities).”
Linn said a pool “is something we could look at for the future, but it’s not on the radar as of right now. My priority is the youth center.”
One local resident mentioned that by including the basketball court at the youth center, Kenedy ISD could have bigger basketball tournaments that could attract more visiting teams.
“This is something that will benefit the residents of Kenedy for a long, long time,” Linn said.
The city will host workshops in the future for council members and community residents to talk about possibilities for the convention and youth activity centers.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•