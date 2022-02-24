The South Texas Trailriders, Inc. (STTR) held its annual Trail Ride Feb. 3 - Feb. 12, covering just shy of 50 miles and eight cities, celebrating a tradition that dates back over 60 years.
According to the STTR, the purpose of the organization and its annual trail ride is to “stimulate, promote and encourage the love of horses, riding and good fellowship” and to perpetuate the “memory of the original trail riders” all in an effort to promote the interests of livestock raising and agriculture.
The South Texas Trail Ride kicked off in 1959 in Corpus Christi. Presently, the ride begins in Edroy. The family oriented event began in Edroy on Thursday, Feb. 3. The riders then traveled nearly 20 miles in Tynan on Wednesday, Feb. 4, where a dance was held, with live music provided by Michael Burtts.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, the group woke up and traveled another 19 miles into Beeville, after stopping off for lunch in Skidmore, courtesy of the Skidmore Fire Department. That night, the group camped at the Beeville Coliseum campsite.
By Sunday night, the group had arrived in Pettus, after riding another 21 miles. The next day, the posse rode another 22 miles to Kenedy, where they again camped.
On the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 8, left for Falls City. After stopping for lunch in Panna Maria, the riders finished another 15 miles to arrive at their destination in Falls City, where supper was held at the Church Parish Hall. Following dinner, a game night – featuring a raffle and silent auction – was held.
The group traveled another 18 miles on Wednesday, Feb. 9, finally arriving in Floresville that evening.
The final 18.5 mile leg of the ride was from Floresville into Bexar County, where the riders spent the night at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Posse Arena. The next day, they arrived at the Bexar County Junior Livestock Show Grounds, where an end of trail celebration was held, featuring BBQ, dancing and the introduction of this year’s trail bosses and queen.
The 2022 South Texas Trailriders Royalty consisted of Queen Katharine Jae Barnhill, 16, of Falls City High School, Sweetheart Stacey Golden and Mascot Savanna Skye Golden.
The STTR Queen is always chosen by having to show the committee that they can ride a horse proficiently and in a pattern, while also being involved with the trail ride in some capacity. The queen is also always a high school or first-year college student.
On this year’s ride, STTR Board Vice President Pumpkin Culpepper said, “It’s always family oriented. We have moms and dads and kids. We have kids learning to one to ride a horse and there parents are there. We have grandmas and grandpas there. I mean, it’s all friendly.
“You know, my kids, my three sons are closer to their trail ride family than they are their real family. And they have met people over the years from out of state. Some of their best friends like they said, we would have never stayed best friends if there wouldn’t have been for a horse and meeting on a trail ride. So that’s family.”
Culpepper, who has participated in the trail ride for the past 43 years, explained that, for her, the ride has been and remains a lifelong passion.
“I was always wanting to go when I was a kid,” Culpepper said, “and my family never had horses. So I met my ex-husband on the trail ride at a dance. Well, and after we were married, I became a member in 1979 on the trail ride.”
In the end, however, the South Texas Trail Ride continues its legacy year in and year out by remembering all who’ve come before, in an effort to pay tribute to those who made the organization and the ride what it today, 63 years later.
“The ride is in memory of all those people that passed away,” Culpepper said. “Some died of COVID and some died of natural causes. But we still honor each and every one of our members.”
For a full list of STTR members and participants who have passed away, visit the organization’s ‘In Memory’ section on its website at sttr.net.
Plans for the 64th annual ride are already underway.
