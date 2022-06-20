When he is not at his local GM car business in Karnes City, Randy Witte, is also a preacher. His church is the Sendero Cowboy Church and through that role, he and others took on a project that took some time to complete. If he has his prayer granted, it may inspire others to do what his church has done. He would like to see Kenedy and Karnes City become known as “a community of crosses.”
The tangible nature of the success of the first part of the project is visible when one drives down U.S. Highway 181 near Kenedy. A young woman at age 14 welded these crosses, he said. The family does not live in the immediate area, but her work stands the test of time.
“The three crosses are side by side to show people that Jesus was here and he died for us,” Witte said.
Other cross projects are planned, he said.