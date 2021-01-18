For eight years, Dwayne Villanueva has served as sheriff of Karnes County, and during that time, he said he’s seen a steady increase in the number of mental health incidents and substance abuse cases, which he said often go together.
Not only responding to these problems, but seeking ways to prevent them from spiraling out of control, are a primary mission for Villanueva and his department. To reach those goals, they work closely with other law enforcement agencies and Camino Real Community Services, which offers mental health treatment for those in need and training for those who interact with those experiencing mental health and substance abuse issues.
“During my time as sheriff I’ve seen mental health crisis concerns on the rise, and much of it is drug related,” Villanueva said. “Just the process of addressing this issue can be difficult when you don’t have enough manpower. All departments are facing that, and it’s a concern we need to address and make others aware of.”
Among the mental health concerns are elderly people who may be suffering from forms of dementia, as well as students in schools and all ages in between.
While mental health issues are not always related to substance abuse, drugs can create such concerns or aggravate pre-existing ones, Villanueva said.
“We’ve seen a big increase in drugs — there is a lot of meth out there,” he said. “For a while, it was synthetics and that was real bad. Now, meth and crack are real bad — especially meth. You might see people walking down the street in a daze. This didn’t start with COVID, but it has increased because of it.
“A lot of people are under stress and many have lost jobs. Sometimes they don’t know where to turn or how to handle it, so they turn to drugs or alcohol, which doesn’t solve anything — it makes things worse.”
Villanueva said local law enforcement is thankful to partner with Camino Real to assist people in crisis.
“You’d be surprised how much they do,” he said. “They help so much in the community. Whether it’s kids, adults, teenagers or the elderly. Over the last several years we’ve really benefited from their services. They help us deal with crisis issues at least three times a week.”
Doris Morales, the clinic director of Camino Real’s Kenedy office, said the organization has a crisis hotline and team that works 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to the challenges.
“We can do assessments at schools, home, the jail or anywhere that we are needed,” she said. “Due to COVID we are having to do more telephone and video calls, but we do whatever is needed to get people help.”
Camino Real works with law enforcement officers and school employees to provide the training needed to recognize when someone might be experiencing mental health concerns, how to react to those concerns, and what steps are needed to get them the help they need.
“It’s important that we work with people, especially in law enforcement at the schools, because sometimes when people see a person experiencing a mental health crisis they don’t know what to do,” Morales said. “We want to help them from the beginning and give them the knowledge and confidence to be able to help people in that situation.
“We teach them about signs and symptoms, what to do and what not to do and what steps they can take to help people going through those concerns. Just being able to identify problems and get people the help they need is so important.”
Morales and Villanueva sometimes attend mental health symposiums where they talk to people about the importance of addressing these issues, and reach out to law enforcement across Texas and even from different states in getting the word out.
“Sheriff Villanueva is very proactive, and because of his department working to address mental health concerns, there are some great success stories,” Morales said. “Sometimes people from other departments are amazed at what is being done in Karnes County to help people and to address the concerns here. There is still a lot to be done, but many other places aren’t as far along (in addressing mental health issues).
“Our goal is to educate everybody. The more people know how to respond to a mental health crisis, the better things are for the whole community. It takes a dedicated effort, but we can work together to stop this cycle. It’s important not just to respond whenever a crisis erupts and then move on, but to develop a plan so that people don’t just get thrown out on the street without getting the help they need and starting the cycle all over again.”
Villanueva said in the past, law enforcement academies might only spend three of four hours focusing on mental health issues.
“Officers need more training than that,” said Villanueva. He practices what he preaches, attending a 40-hour course in October 2020 that focused on law enforcement’s role in assisting people experiencing mental health concerns.
“Before we started focusing on this, everybody was lost when it came to addressing the mental health crisis,” he said. “We are working to make things better for those struggling with mental health concerns and with substance abuse. We are working to close the gaps and get people the help they need.”
Overcoming the stigma that mental health concerns might sometimes carry is vital, Villanueva said.
“It’s just like if someone has high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes or any other health concern,” he said. “People shouldn’t be embarrassed. Nobody is perfect and everyone should understand that it’s OK to get help. We need people to get past being embarrassed. Getting help is important.”
Villanueva said he has seen positive results from local law enforcement’s increased attention to mental health concerns.
“It’s really helped to calm some situations — I’m not saying it’s fixed everything completely, but it has made a big difference.”
Morales said law enforcement is often on the front lines of dealing with people in crisis situations, and she appreciates the efforts being made locally.
“I’m very impressed by what I am seeing here in Karnes County,” she said. “In some areas, law enforcement doesn’t even know who the LMHA (Local Mental Health Authority) is and they don’t know how to respond to someone in a mental health crisis. There are strong efforts being made here, and that makes such a huge difference.
“It’s important that we continue to educate people in ways to help somebody going through a mental health crisis. We teach basic mental health first aid. Not only do we work with law enforcement, we had training for 160 educators in Karnes City and Kenedy in November. There are so many concerns and so much stress that people might not be aware of, but there are things we can do to help people experience that. We are working together to make a difference.”
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or close to someone who may be can call a 24-hour crisis hotline at 800-543-5750. Those who want general information about mental health concerns and treatment options but who are not experiencing an emergency can call the Camino Real Clinic at 830-583-9777.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•