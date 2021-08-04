The city of Kenedy will be spending millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements, thanks in part to significant financial grants, and protecting the long term viability of those assets will be a major focus.
During a recent City Council meeting, Public Works Director Jerry Higgins noted the poor quality of some of the city’s infrastructure and the need to improve and protect it.
“Some of the infrastructure here is pretty bad – it was put in in the early 1900s, and that’s definitely something we need to address going forward,” Higgins said.
The council and City Manager William Linn are mobilizing to meet those challenges, and Clay Wiatrek with Asset Protection Group presented a plan to help the city keep pending infrastructure improvements in good shape for as long as possible.
“We have been managing and constructing water infrastructure projects and have 25 years experience,” Wiatreak said. “It’s kind of a niche area. We know the process involved in water infrastructure extremely well and have managed over a billion dollars in water infrastructure construction all over the country.
“Every year, hundreds of millions are spent on water infrastructure projects and we work with cities and utility companies to help with the process. We do everything we possibly can to ensure projects are built with quality workmanship and maintained well so they will last as long as possible and provide good service to the communities. We work to improve the life of capital projects.”
Wiatrek said he has seen some cases in which infrastructure that was supposed to last significantly longer needed substantial repairs within five years, often because the construction process wasn’t managed as well as it could have been, or warranties were voided by improper maintenance.
“Warranties can be a major problem,” he said. “Construction warranties come with a lot of fine print and requirements, and if they are not followed carefully then those warranties are difficult to enforce.
“It is definitely in a city’s best interest to make sure the routine maintenance is done, but the way contracts are written, the wording of warranties is often done for the benefit of the contractor and not for the customer.”
That is one area his company specializes in, focusing on making sure cities are getting the best deals and best protection and that they understand all the requirements to protect infrastructure.
“I’ve heard that some of the infrastructure here is old, but it’s never too late to start doing what is best to protect the assets you have now in addition to the improvements that will be made,” he said.
During the one-year anniversary walk-through after new infrastructure is completed, the builder is supposed to address any concerns and replace or repair any items necessary. However, many cities do not take advantage of that opportunity, Wiatrek said.
“Repairs at the one-year walk-through take less time and are less costly, and then the infrastructure has a much better chance of reaching its design life,” he said. “If items have a 15-30 year life expectancy, that’s based on everything being done perfectly. Unfortunately these one-year anniversary inspections are rarely done, and problems aren’t noticed until it begins to affect water quality or the structure itself. We work to make sure things are done right and in the way that best protects the city.”
The cost of the services Asset Protection Group provides would cost Kenedy an estimated $20,000 to $40,000 initially, along with a yearly management fee of $10,000 to $12,000.
“It’s important for us to get the most out of our water system,” said Mayor Joe Baker. “I like the idea of making sure we get the best construction and maintenance and that the infrastructure performs as well as possible and lasts as long as possible.”
The council decided to consider the matter further, and delayed taking action until a future meeting.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•