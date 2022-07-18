A spirit of entrepreneurship coupled with a desire to assist people in need drives the day-to-day actions of one of Kenedy’s newest business owners, Victor Barahona.
On a warm day in July, coming into his office, Victor Barahona Agency, affiliated with Farmers Insurance, at 219 Main St., one is greeted by a modernized building that dates to 1908. The glimpse of this building’s strong inner heart is offered when Barahona, 50, takes a visitor on a short room-by-room exploration, coming to the far back of the building where the old brick shows through holes in a small patch of ragged surface materials. Prior to his taking on the space, accountants had worked here and made strong improvements. Barahona changed some paint colors to make the space more his own and has even more plans for expansion. When new business owners are willing to keep an old downtown a part of a community landscape, it speaks to the vision of the owner.
Here Barahona has a startup business in a building that he can reinvent and reuse in a myriad of ways, he said. Reinvention of a building and reuse of a building are the parts of his plan that showcase how he envisions becoming a fixture in the Kenedy marketplace for years to come.
“I started Jan. 1,” he said, and the months have passed quickly, getting to know other business owners and members of the community. He is a member of the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce and is working with that organization to further understand how his new business can make a difference in the city he and his family now call home.
Part of the company staff and family that day was team member and insurance agent Pauline Cortez. For both, going to the door and greeting a guest right off the street is natural.
Originally from San Antonio, Barahona said he became part of a specialized protégée program with Farmers Insurance, and actually was able to speed up what is normally a yearlong process into one that met more closely with his own personal timeline of six months. According to information on the Farmers Insurance global website, the parent company began around 1928, when Barahona’s building was a spry 20. At that time, the company insured farmer vehicles only, a still relatively new product itself and one that quickly became important as trucks and tractors changed the landscape of American farming. Today, agencies such as Barahona’s write policies for homes, autos, businesses, and even offer broader financial services.
“I have a heart for people,” he said, “I like to help people. I think that is a great way (to conduct business.)” He explained that usually when someone needs their insurance agent or agency it is often because they are experiencing a crisis in their lives.
Helping them through the process is both a sound business model but more important it is a more human approach to offering what clients need at a time when it matters most to them, he said. Surprisingly, insurance in 1908 fulfilled many of the same criteria and needs for the population of Kenedy then as it can today. Farmers Insurance would start just before the advent of the Great Depression and its survival is testament to a method of working with the public that was secure and consistent.
“I plan to work with area youth,” Barahona said, pointing to the large open back of the building space that has the potential to offer group activities. He said that he was mentored and guided early in his effort to become a professional insurance agency owner and agent, and that mentoring the young people in the community is high on his list of goals.
“I can help them if they are interested in going into a career in insurance,” he said, saying that he is considering reaching out to students at the high school to gauge their interest in this kind of collaboration. To become an agent requires highly regulated state requirements and testing, which can be daunting to someone just starting out, he added. Having a mentor can make all the difference between success and turning a back on a possible career option.
What Barahona has on Main Street is certainly room to grow, both for himself and the community for which he now is an anchor.
•baudet@mysoutexx.com•