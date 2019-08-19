AirLife proposes no membership campaign for airlift emergency flights

KARNES COUNTY – The commissioners court heard a presentation from Adair Welfel and her associates on a new emergency medical flight program that comes at no membership cost to the residents during the special meeting Wednesday, July 31.
The program would partner with the county to provide airlift services in medical emergencies to residents and would then address the cost with a vigorous patient advocacy program assisting the injured or ill with any and all insurance avenues available.
Even Medicare and Medicaid covered are provided for in the plan.
The out-of-pocket money to the client is kept low, at times only the co-pay and a deductible amount would be charged, and at times is zero. A maximum cost to the county would be adjusted to $700 per case.
The actual number of cases per year handled by AirLife is in the single digits. The non-membership and patient advocacy program of Air Life feel it is a better alternative to membership plans, especially with their community partnerships, according to Welfel.
In addition to providing the flights and patient advocacy, the AirLife program will team with the county or partner to provide community health education events, health fairs, health assessments and CPR training.
A county in partnership would have two options. One would be to cover the entire population of the county or two, to enlist only uninsured and out of network residents.
The presentation at the commissioners court needed no action as it was not a matter needing approval at this time.
The court may or may not decide to partner with AirLife. Further discussion and future action, if taken, will address the program.