Efforts to make the Karnes County Airport one of the best small airports in the state were recognized and rewarded, as the facility located a mile northwest of Kenedy was named the Texas Aviation Airport of the Year.
“It’s a wonderful airport, very deserving of this distinction,” said Kenedy City Manager William Linn.
The recognition was the result of years of hard work to improve the facility, said Ron Hyde, airport manager.
“Seven years ago, the airport board began working with the city on ways to improve the airport,” Hyde said. “We were very fortunate to have funds made available through the Eagle Ford Shale (oil production) and decided to go to work.
“It was a concert of efforts by the mayor, city council, city manager, the airport board and the Texas Department of Transportation in Austin. We worked to lever everything we could to get the biggest bang for the buck.”
Among the improvements was the construction of a new runway and lighting system that cost an estimated $1.5 million. Other changes included new taxiways and lighting, the installation of a self-serve fuel system, an automated weather observation system and upgraded hangers.
Additional land was also purchased to ensure that all Federal Aviation Administration and TxDOT standards could be met.
“We also completed the airport layout plan that takes the airport from where it is today and puts us into the future. The airport board worked diligently along with the mayor, city council and city manager, TxDOT aviation and engineers.”
During a city council meeting on Aug. 10, Hyde presented the plaque the airport had received in honor of the achievements.
“We have an outstanding airport and it’s an important part of the community – a critical part of our community,” said Kenedy Mayor Joe Baker. “We are very fortunate to have an outstanding group working to ensure we have an excellent airport, and we offer our congratulations and want to say thank you.”
Members of the airport’s board of directors include: Malcolm P. Gulley, chairman; Bob Alexander, vice chairman: H.J. Kolinek, Joey Newberry and Justin Fudge.
Hyde said the improvements projects at the airport cost about $7 million.
“About half of that funding was from the state through the Texas Department of Transportation and half was from the airport fund, which is mostly from oil and gas royalties given to the airport,” he said. “We had to do the project in phases over several years. There were a lot of moving pieces and a lot of people involved.
“If you’re going to have an airport, it ought to be the best it can possibly be.”
