October was declared Domestic Violence Awareness month at a recent Karnes County Commissioners Court, shining a light on an otherwise dark truth: domestic abuse is more prevalent than many recognize.
National Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched in 1987 in an effort to inspire progress in the way of victim support, and to hold abusers accountable for their actions and legislators accountable for further laws to protect them.
The county’s declaration, signed by Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke, Pct. 1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik, Pct. 2 Commissioner Benny Lyssy, Pct. 3 Commissioner James Rosales, Pct. 4 Commissioner Sharon Chesser and County Clerk Carol Swize, states that “the crime of domestic violence violates an individual’s privacy and dignity, security and humanity” due to the emotional and physical toll the act takes on those affected by it, including children and the elderly.
But that’s just the beginning of the story.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), the national average of people physically abused every minute is 20, or about 10 million people. In Texas, the coalition reports that roughly 40% of Texas women and 35% of Texas men experience “intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking” in their lifetimes.
For Commissioner Dupnik, that makes the proclamation all that more needed, not only for the state, but nationwide.
“We’re proud to help support those affected by (domestic violence),” Dupnik said. “It seems to be growing, maybe not in the county, but nationwide and people sometimes tend to minimize it.”
For Ariel Salas, the county’s victims service coordinator since 2017, the proclamation is important for its ability to bring awareness to the county of how rampant the problem has become, or rather, has always been.
“I think a lot of people maybe turn a blind eye or think, ‘Oh, no, that’s not gonna happen to me,’ or ‘that can’t happen to me.’ And then, you know, the next day, it’s a different situation,” Salas said. “So not only do we want to bring awareness to domestic violence, and how it affects people. But we also want to bring awareness to how we can help individuals like that.”
Salas described the biggest improvement the county has seen is in the larger number of cases being reported, which she explained, is actually a good thing.
“More people have come forward, more people are willing to help; as far as law enforcement and prosecutions,” Salas continued. “And when I say people, I mean, you know, witnesses, or even the victims and survivors themselves.”
Salas described domestic violence as a pandemic, as a problem that will never go away. So the action at hand is in further educating the community on the resources available for such situations.
Salas added, “I’m able to locate different resources from time to time, and so that always helps, especially in a rural community, where we unfortunately have to go to another town to get to a shelter if we need to.
“Even to provide counseling services, we have to seek help from our neighboring counties, and communities.
The education goes both ways though, and Salas knows that. For the county, she has enrolled in a year-long training program through the Institute of Coordinated Community Response, where the focus is on her working in tandem with law enforcement, prosecutors and advocates to learn more effective responses to domestic violence cases.
“We work together and determine what’s going to be the best route for properly responding to domestic violence situations and to those domestic violence calls, and what we should, you know, do differently, Salas said. “So, being able to be a part of the Institute, it’s going to be wonderful to be able to bring more knowledge, and not just more knowledge, but more experience, I suppose.
“That way I’m able to provide the best possible services to our victims and survivors.”
For more information on the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, visit ncadv.org. For more information on victim resources avail in Karnes County, call 830-780-3736.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•