Responding to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva announced that Karnes County citizens are being invited to become associate members of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas.
Membership appeals will be mailed. Individuals choosing to join the voluntary program can do so for $25, while businesses can show support beginning at $100.
The funding provided critically important technical resources, training and legislative support on key criminal justice issues.
Contributions are tax-deductible and the membership program does not solicit members by telephone.
“With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the membership drive has taken on a greater importance,” Villanueva said.
The program is committed to its ‘No Telemarketing’ policy and only sends invitations to citizens by mail. Individuals searching for more information can contact the Sheriff’s Association of Texas at 512-445-5888, or online at www.txsheriffs.org.