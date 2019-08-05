Contributed information
WASHINGTON – Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) will soon begin accepting applications for grants to improve state and local law enforcement agencies’ ability to address community issues and combat drug abuse and distribution.
Following the lifting of a nationwide injunction by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the COPS Office plans to open solicitations for both the 2018 and 2019 funding in the coming days.
“Each day, our state and local law enforcement must adapt to evolving challenges and threats,” Congressman Gonzalez said.
“I encourage all law enforcement agencies in the 15th District of Texas to apply for these and any other funding opportunities that can help to keep Central and South Texans safe.
“I am ready to help all law enforcement agencies to obtain the tools they need to continue their important work as they begin the process of securing federal funding.”
The solicitations will be open for approximately 60 days and the federal grants will be awarded in December 2019.