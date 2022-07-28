The Office of the Governor announced the launch of a new recovery program, the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR), which began accepting applications on July 6.
The purpose of the program is to provide grants to Texas businesses in the tourism, travel and hospitality industry that were negatively impacted due to COVID-19.The TTIR program will issue a one-time grant of up to $20,000 to eligible Texas businesses in the following industries: arts, entertainment, recreation, food services and drinking places, traveler accommodation, RV parks and recreational camps, traveler arrangement and reservation services, convention and tradeshow organizers, breweries, wineries, and distilleries.
Applications will be accepted in phases by industry group. Below is a listing of application timelines, based on business NAICS code.
Application timelines:
Category 1 – July 6-31: NAICS 312120, 312130, 312140, 5615, 561920, and 7212; Category 2 – Aug. 1-21: NAICS 71; Category 3 – Aug. 22-Sept. 11: NAICS 7211; Category 4 – Sept. 12-Oct. 2: NAICS 722; and Category 5 – If funds remain after the first four phases a fifth phase will revisit any unfunded applications to award the remaining funds.
The Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office will host a series of webinars for specific industry groups to provide more information and answer questions on the program and application process. To register for the webinars and for eligibility and grant application details, deadlines, and more, visit ttir.gov.texas.gov/Home/Signup.
Information from UHV Small Business Development Center