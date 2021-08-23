Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests from Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.
• Ryan L. Aguilar, 26, of Runge was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of driving with no license, and public intoxication.
• Shania Burris, 18, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of criminal mischief ( ≥ $100, < $750).
• Gary Lane Lanford, 43, of Floresville was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of burglary of a building, and theft of service (≥ $2,500, < $30,000).
• Travis J. Madsen, 39, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1(< 1 gram).
• Matthew Martin, 43, was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of stalking/holding for Bexar County.
• Kayla Michelle Navejar, 20, of Uvalde, was arrested Aug. 6 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 (< 28 grams), and possession of marijuana (> 2 ounces, ≤ 4 ounces).
• Robert Joe Jourdon Nelson, 27, of Corpus Christi was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Darren Ryan Pacheco, 27, of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Bianca Noemi Perez, 31, of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of assault on a family/household member by impeding breathing.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made six arrests from Aug. 4 through Aug. 10.
• Martin Bueno Jr. of Plainview was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
• Bryce Alexander Showers of Austin was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
• Spencer Vaughn Hubbard of Austin was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
• Denis M. Aviles Molinares of Eagle Lake was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces)
• George Lee Urrutia of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of terroristic threat, and resisting arrest.
• Esther Marie Gonzalez of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 8 on a charge of warrants out of jurisdiction.
• Teresa Renea Corey of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 10 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram)
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made two arrests from July 30 through Aug. 5.
• Irban Cruz, 19, of Lago Vista was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of tampering with evidence.
• Andrew Lopez, 32, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 5 on a charge of warrant for arrest.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.