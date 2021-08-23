Karnes County Sheriff’s Office

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests from Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.

• Ryan L. Aguilar, 26, of Runge was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of driving with no license, and public intoxication.

• Shania Burris, 18, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of criminal mischief ( ≥ $100, < $750).

• Gary Lane Lanford, 43, of Floresville was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of  burglary of a building, and theft of service (≥ $2,500, < $30,000).

• Travis J. Madsen, 39, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1(< 1 gram).

• Matthew Martin, 43, was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of stalking/holding for Bexar County.

• Kayla Michelle Navejar, 20, of Uvalde, was arrested Aug. 6 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 (< 28 grams), and possession of marijuana (> 2 ounces, ≤ 4 ounces).

• Robert Joe Jourdon Nelson, 27, of Corpus Christi was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Darren Ryan Pacheco, 27, of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of public intoxication. 

• Bianca Noemi Perez, 31, of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of assault on a family/household member by impeding breathing.

Karnes City Police Department

The Karnes City Police Department made six arrests from Aug. 4 through Aug. 10.

• Martin Bueno Jr. of Plainview was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).

• Bryce Alexander Showers of Austin was arrested Aug. 6 on a  charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).

• Spencer Vaughn Hubbard of Austin was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).

• Denis M. Aviles Molinares of Eagle Lake was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces)

• George Lee Urrutia of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of terroristic threat, and resisting arrest.

• Esther Marie Gonzalez of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 8 on a charge of  warrants out of jurisdiction.

• Teresa Renea Corey of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 10 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group  1 (< 1 gram) 

Kenedy Police Department

The Kenedy Police Department made two arrests from July 30 through Aug. 5.

• Irban Cruz, 19, of Lago Vista was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of  tampering with evidence.

• Andrew Lopez, 32, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 5 on a charge of warrant for arrest.

 Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

 

