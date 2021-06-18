Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 13 arrests from May 23-29.
• Christopher Arebalo, 30, was arrested May 26 on charges of burglary of habitation and possession of a controlled substance.
• Francisco Eli Ayala, 36, of Yoakum was arrested May 26 on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
• Kevin Colton, 21, was arrested May 29 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Kevin Andrew Gonzalez, 24, was arrested May 24 on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Joel Armando Leal, 39, of Freer was arrested May 23 on charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
• April Marie Murray, 42, of Kenedy was arrested May 27 on charges of two counts of forgery financial institution.
• Isreal Reyes Jr., 19, of Kenedy was arrested May 25 on a charge of terroristic threat.
• Jayson Michael Rodriguez, 20, of San Antonio was arrested May 29 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Elias John Salinas, 34, of Pearsall was arrested May 26 on charges of public intoxication and obstruction or retaliation.
• Elizabeth Lynn Sanders, 31, of Runge was arrested May 27 on a charge of driving while license invalid.
• Ricardo Sandoval, 60, of Kenedy was arrested May 24 on charges of gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, and possession of gambling device/equipment.
• Roberto Carlos Alvarez, 35, of Nixon was arrested May 27 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
• Luis Junior Paniagua, 54, of Runge was arrested May 28 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made two arrests from May 26 through June 1.
• Salvador Cisneros Negrete, of Fort Worth was arrested May 29 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Shawn Ray Trevino, of New Braunfels was arrested May 29 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made 10 arrests from May 14-27.
• Able Sanchez, 55, of Bryan was arrested May 18 on a charge of warrant for arrest.
• Teena Gorecki, 48, of Del Mar, Calif. was arrested May 18 on a charge of warrant for arrest.
• Daniel Reyna, 55, of Kenedy was arrested May 21 on a charge of warrant for arrest.
• Juan Alvarado, 41, of Kenedy was arrested May 22 on a charge of warrant for family violence.
• Cleafus Leal, 39, of Kenedy was arrested May 22 on a charge of probation violation.
• Apolinar Longoria, 47, of Kenedy was arrested May 23 on a charge of warrant for driving while intoxicated.
• Elizabeth Sanders, 32, of Runge was arrested May 26 on charges of drugs and organized crime.
• Feng Chen, 27, of Beeville was arrested May 26 on a charge of organized crime.
• Yang Chen, 27, of Beeville was arrested May 26 on a charge of organized crime.
• Corey McClendon, 47, of Kenedy was arrested May 26 on a charge of organized crime.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.