Karnes County Sheriff’s Office

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests from July 4 through July 10.

• Sissy Lavoice Bradford, 33, of Karnes City was arrested July 7 on a charge of assault of criminal trespass.

• Demi Karrisha Tiarra Crockett, 29, of Dallas was arrested July 4 on a charge of tamper fabricate physical evidence.

• Jennifer Deann Gasque, 21, of San Antonio was arrested July 6 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.

• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26, of Deer Park was arrested July 7 on a charge of enticing a child with intent felony.

• Tristan Blade Mejia, 27, of Kenedy was arrested July 4 on a  charge of driving while intoxicated.

• David Ramirez, 44, of Runge was arrested July 8 on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and sex offenders failure to comply.

• Ruben Refugio Sanchez Jr., 30, of Karnes City was arrested July 9 on a charge of bench warrant-witness.

• Marco Antonio Torres Jr., 21, of Laredo was arrested July 5 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Manuel Tovar, 28, of Houston was arrested July 7 on a charge of FTA driving while intoxicated.

• Ashley Corinna Yocum, 21, of Corpus Christi was arrested July 6 on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

• Eliseo Saldana, 41, was arrested July 9 on a charge of assault of a public servant.

Kenedy Police Department

The Kenedy Police Department made one arrest from July 9 through July 15.

• David Prieto, 32, of Kenedy was arrested July 11 on a charge of trespassing.

 Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Recommended for you