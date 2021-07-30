Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests from July 4 through July 10.
• Sissy Lavoice Bradford, 33, of Karnes City was arrested July 7 on a charge of assault of criminal trespass.
• Demi Karrisha Tiarra Crockett, 29, of Dallas was arrested July 4 on a charge of tamper fabricate physical evidence.
• Jennifer Deann Gasque, 21, of San Antonio was arrested July 6 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26, of Deer Park was arrested July 7 on a charge of enticing a child with intent felony.
• Tristan Blade Mejia, 27, of Kenedy was arrested July 4 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• David Ramirez, 44, of Runge was arrested July 8 on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and sex offenders failure to comply.
• Ruben Refugio Sanchez Jr., 30, of Karnes City was arrested July 9 on a charge of bench warrant-witness.
• Marco Antonio Torres Jr., 21, of Laredo was arrested July 5 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Manuel Tovar, 28, of Houston was arrested July 7 on a charge of FTA driving while intoxicated.
• Ashley Corinna Yocum, 21, of Corpus Christi was arrested July 6 on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
• Eliseo Saldana, 41, was arrested July 9 on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made one arrest from July 9 through July 15.
• David Prieto, 32, of Kenedy was arrested July 11 on a charge of trespassing.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.