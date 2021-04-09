Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 19 arrests from March 7 through March 20.
• Sonia Ann Calderon, 38, of Beeville was arrested March 11 on charges of open container, driving while license invalid, and violation of promise to appear.
• Pedro Paul Cantu Jr., 54, of Kenedy was arrested March 12 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Pedro Paul Cantu Jr., 54, of Kenedy was arrested March 13 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Roxanna Slaughter Eaton, 55, of Kenedy was arrested March 19 on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
• Rojelio Espinoza, 51, of Yorktown was arrested March 19 on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
• Anna Marie Hoffman, 20, of Spring was arrested March 9 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
• Jonathan Lloyd Kyricsh, 23, of Falls City was arrested March 9 on a charge of assault to family/household member.
• Anthony Lopez, 23, of San Antonio was arrested March 18 on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a drivers license.
• Christopher Maldonado, 25, was arrested March 20 on charges of driving without a drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and violation of promise to appear.
• Michael Gabrel Morin, 23, of Midland was arrested March 12 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Amanda Grace Nieto, 34, of San Antonio was arrested March 18 on charges of public intoxication and open container in vehicle - passenger.
• Robert James Riedel, 67, of Gillett was arrested March 8 on a charge of assault to family/household member impeding breath or circulation.
• Robert James Riedel, 67, of Gillett was arrested March 9 on a charge of failure to stop or remain stopped.
• John Paul Rivera II, 22, of Round Rock was arrested March 19 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jason Daniel Cruz, 36, of Nixon was arrested March 16 on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest/search or transport, and reckless driving.
• Tavan Marque Foots, 21, of Harris was arrested March 10 on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
• Andrew Madrigal, 26, of Runge was arrested March 9 on charges of burglary of habitation, criminal mischief and evading arrest.
• Saul Perez, 45, of Kenedy was arrested March 18 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, and 2 counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Chargois Terrell, 27, of San Antonio was arrested March 8 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made three arrest from March 17 through March 23.
• Sissy Lavoice Bradford, of Karnes City was arrested March 17 on charges of theft (< $100) and criminal trespass.
• Ernest Gonzales Sanders, of Karnes City was arrested March 22 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
• Raymond Salinas III, of Karnes City was arrested March 23 on charges of four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made seven arrests from March 12 through March 24.
• Derrick Molina, 37, of Kenedy was arrested March 12 on a charge of drug delivery.
• Otila Flores, 37, of Beeville was arrested March 12 on a charge of driving with license invalid.
• Johnathan Lopez, 38, of Kenedy was arrested March 13 on a charge of evading arrest.
• Saul Perez, 45, of Three Rivers was arrested March 18 on a charge of aggravated assault.
• Denny Martin, of Kenedy was arrested March 18 on a charge of drug delivery.
• Kaitlyn Lerma, 28, of Floresville was arrested March 24 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Kenya Warfield, 37, of Kenedy was arrested March 24 on a charge of drug delivery.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.