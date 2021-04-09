Karnes County Sheriff’s Office

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 19 arrests from March 7 through March 20.

• Sonia Ann Calderon, 38, of Beeville was arrested March 11 on charges of open container, driving while license invalid, and violation of promise to appear.

• Pedro Paul Cantu Jr., 54, of Kenedy was arrested March 12 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Pedro Paul Cantu Jr., 54, of Kenedy was arrested March 13 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Roxanna Slaughter Eaton, 55, of Kenedy was arrested March 19 on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

• Rojelio Espinoza, 51, of Yorktown was arrested March 19 on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

• Anna Marie Hoffman, 20, of Spring was arrested March 9 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.

• Jonathan Lloyd Kyricsh, 23, of Falls City was arrested March 9 on a charge of assault to family/household member.

• Anthony Lopez, 23, of San Antonio was arrested March 18 on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a drivers license.

• Christopher Maldonado, 25, was arrested March 20 on charges of driving without a drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and violation of promise to appear.

• Michael Gabrel Morin, 23, of Midland was arrested March 12 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Amanda Grace Nieto, 34, of San Antonio was arrested March 18 on charges of public intoxication and open container in vehicle - passenger.

• Robert James Riedel, 67, of Gillett was arrested March 8 on a charge of assault to family/household member impeding breath or circulation.

• Robert James Riedel, 67, of Gillett was arrested March 9 on a charge of failure to stop or remain stopped.

• John Paul Rivera II, 22, of Round Rock was arrested March 19 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Jason Daniel Cruz, 36, of Nixon was arrested March 16 on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest/search or transport, and reckless driving.

• Tavan Marque Foots, 21, of Harris was arrested March 10 on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.

• Andrew Madrigal, 26, of Runge was arrested March 9 on charges of burglary of habitation, criminal mischief and evading arrest.

• Saul Perez, 45, of Kenedy was arrested March 18 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, and 2 counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

• Jonathan Chargois Terrell, 27, of San Antonio was arrested March 8 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Karnes City Police Department

The Karnes City Police Department made three arrest from March 17 through March 23.

• Sissy Lavoice Bradford, of Karnes City was arrested March 17 on charges of theft (< $100) and criminal trespass.

• Ernest Gonzales Sanders, of Karnes City was arrested March 22 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.

• Raymond Salinas III, of Karnes City was arrested March 23 on  charges of four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kenedy Police Department

The Kenedy Police Department made seven arrests from March 12 through March 24.

• Derrick Molina, 37, of Kenedy was arrested March 12 on a charge of drug delivery.

• Otila Flores, 37, of Beeville was arrested March 12 on a charge of driving with license invalid. 

• Johnathan Lopez, 38, of Kenedy was arrested March 13 on a charge of evading arrest.

• Saul Perez, 45, of Three Rivers was arrested March 18 on a charge of aggravated assault.

• Denny Martin, of Kenedy was arrested March 18 on a charge of drug delivery.

• Kaitlyn Lerma, 28, of Floresville was arrested March 24 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Kenya Warfield, 37, of Kenedy was arrested March 24 on a charge of drug delivery.

Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Recommended for you