Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrest from March 21 through March 27.
• Anthony Lee Alvarado, 32, of Kenedy was arrested March 27 on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass.
• Kimberly Salinas Cuellar, 36, of Beeville was arrested March 27 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Luke David Guevara, 35, of Austin was arrested March 23 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with previous conviction.
• Audriana Rae Hinojosa, 19, of Kenedy was arrested March 26 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
• John Paul Justice II, 29, of Kenedy was arrested March 25 on a charge of injury to child/elderly/disable with intention of bodily injury.
• Brittany Ann Sweeney, 34, of Floresville was arrested March 23 on a charge of forgery financial instrument.
• Jeremiah Segura, 41, of Karnes City was arrested March 22 on charges of speeding, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of failure to appear, and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.