Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made sixteen arrest from June 27 through July 3.
• Christian Vidal Arriola, 23, of Karnes City was arrested June 30 on a charge of assault of a public servant.
• Keith Ryan Arkinson, 22, of Karnes City was arrested June 28 on a charge of reckless driving.
• Terry Lee Elliot, 50, of Rockport was arrested June 30 on a charge of driving while intoxicated 2nd offense.
• Steven Phillip Guerrera, 33, of Beeville was arrested July 2 on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Steven Phillip Guerrera, 33, of Beeville was arrested July 3 on charges of driving with license invalid, no insurance, violate promise to appear .
• Laurie Penshorn Guerrero, 58, of Karnes City was arrested July 2 on charges of no drivers license and violate promise to appear.
• Bobby Lee Koricanek, 54, of Yorktown was arrested June 29 on charges of terroristic threat.
• Ashby Manuel Lopez, 26, of Kenedy was arrested June 29 on charges of assault causing bodily injury to family member and possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashby Manuel Lopez, 26, of Kenedy was arrested June 30 on a charge of assault against a pregnant person.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26, of Deer Park was arrested June 28 on a charge of enticing a child with intent felony.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26, of Deer Park was arrested June 30 on a charge of enticing a child with intent felony.
• Rosalyn Nicole Nelson, 34, of Austin was arrested July 1 on charges of two counts of hindering apprehension and prosecution.
• Francisco Zamora Pena, 30, of Laredo was arrested June 30 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
• Travis Lee Schuster, 27, of Karnes City was arrested June 28 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Kristian Xavier Guzman, 19, of Karnes City was arrested June 30 on charges of abandoning endangering a child, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest detention.
• Maxie Lee Tumlinson Jr., 57, of Stockdale was arrested June 29 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made one arrest from June 30 through July 6.
• Demarcus Wayne Morrison of Arlington was arrested July 5 on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made three arrests from June 25 through July 1.
• Edward Rodriguez, 46, of Kenedy was arrested June 27 on a charge of warrant for arrest.
• Leslie Alvarado, 37, of Karnes City was arrested June 29 on a charge of driving with license invalid.
• Seneca Hernandez, 42, of Kenedy was arrested June 30 on a charge of warrant for arrest.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.