Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made four arrests from Aug. 26 through Sept. 1.
• Andres Rivas, 48, of Sandia was arrested Aug. 26 on a charge of terroristic threat.
• Joanne Hannasch, 56, of Schertz was arrested Aug. 27 on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open container.
• Kenneth Santamaria, 27, of Corpus Christi was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces), and driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
• Esmir Rodriguez-Leon, 50, of Addison was arrested on charges of fraudulent use/possession of credit/debit card, credit/debit card abuse, and unlawful use of criminal instrument.
Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests from Aug. 23 through Aug. 29.
• Stefan Chayne Bailey, 28, of Shenandoah was arrested Aug. 25 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (≥ 1 gram, < 4 grams).
• David Lee Diaz Jr., 29, of Runge was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of deadly conduct, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
• Stephanie Evonne Flores, 29, of Yorktown was arrested Aug. 27 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
• Jamal Francois, 38, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of no safety belts driver, and violation of promise to appear.
• Elias Junior Rosales, 61, of Austin was arrested Aug. 23 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made one arrest from Aug. 25 through Aug. 31.
• Rudy Corleto, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of public intoxication.