Karnes County Sheriff’s Office

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests from April 11 through April 17.

• Richard Alexander Cantu, 31, of San Antonio was arrested April 14 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Abel Soliz III, 32, of Choate was arrested April 14 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.

• Emilio Joe Esqueda, 28, of Runge was arrested April 13 on a  charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Karnes City Police Department

The Karnes City Police Department made one arrest from April 14 through April 20.

• Eleazar Cardenas, Jr., of Clute was arrested April 17 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

 

