Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests from April 11 through April 17.
• Richard Alexander Cantu, 31, of San Antonio was arrested April 14 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Abel Soliz III, 32, of Choate was arrested April 14 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
• Emilio Joe Esqueda, 28, of Runge was arrested April 13 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made one arrest from April 14 through April 20.
• Eleazar Cardenas, Jr., of Clute was arrested April 17 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.