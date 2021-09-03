Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests from Aug. 8 through Aug. 14.
• Jeronimo Martinez Alvear Jr., 44, of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 11 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Trishawn Rashall Davis, 24, of Austin was arrested Aug. 13 was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
• Thomas Randy Fleming Jr., 31, of Floresville was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of assault causes bodily injury.
• Rene Gonzales, 49, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 12, on a charge of assault against family member.
• Christopher Dwayn McKenzie, 22, of Houston was arrested Aug. 11 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
• Tonia Marie Steward, 39, of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia.
• John Hayward Thomas, 63, of Houston was arrested Aug. 8 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
• Daniel Ramon Soliz, 26, of Runge was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of assault family/household member by impeding breathing, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Daniel Ramon Soliz, 26, of Runge, was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of no driver’s license.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made six arrests from Aug. 11 through Aug. 17.
• Nicholas Cooper of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 11 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
• Brittany Sweeney of Floresville was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
• Baldemar Fuentes of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of warrants out of jurisdiction.
• Patrick Saldana of Floresville was arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
• Steven Ray Pesina of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of possession of marijuan (< 2 ounces).
• Clarissa Marie Pesina of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made two arrests from Aug. 5 through Aug. 12.
• Cherie Longoria, 33, of Corpus Christi, was arrested Aug. 5 on a charge of driving with license invalid.
• Miguel Lopez, 53, of Kenedy, was arrested Aug. 7 on a charge of driving with license invalid.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.