Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests from July 25 through July 31.
• Dezha Michele Anderson, 25, of Dallas was arrested July 28 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Johnny Ray Barrientez, 37, of George West was arrested July 26 on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and criminal attempt.
• Christian Andrew Hart, 27, of Kenedy was arrested July 26 on charges of unsafe speed, no drivers license, expired/no valid inspection certificate, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• Chasity Nicole Mitchell, 29, of Dallas was arrested July 28 on charges of fraud use/possession of identifying information and possession of marijuana.
• Jessica Pieda Marie Morales, 22, of San Antonio was arrested July 30 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Robert James Riedel, 68, of Gillett was arrested July 30 on a charge of assault of family/household member with impede breathing.
• Savannah Frances Rodriguez, 28, of Kenedy was arrested July 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Rosalinda Zapata, 48, of New Braunfels was arrested July 30 on charges of keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, and possession of gambling device/equipment.
• Jesus Javier Jacquez, 37, of Bigfoot was arrested July 29 on charges of evading arrest/detention with vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated assault against public servant, and burglary of habitation.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made three arrests from July 28 through Aug. 3.
• Silvia Flores of Karnes City was arrested July 29 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jeremiah Segura of Karnes City was arrested July 29 on a charge of warrants out of jurisdiction.
• Santos Salinas of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and capias warrants.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made two arrests from July 23 through July 29.
• Morgan Maxwell, 28, of Victoria was arrested July 23 on a charge of possession of drugs.
• William Eaton, 32, of Kenedy was arrested July 29 on a charge of warrant for arrest.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.