Karnes County Sheriff’s Office

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 18 arrests from July 11 through July 24.

• Gino Anthony Bonocini, 28, of Karnes City was arrested July 13 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Alfredo Caballero III, 57, of Bryan was arrested July 8 on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.

• Henry Farias Jr., 36, of Kenedy was arrested July 19 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.

• Rudolfo Gonzales, 65, of Runge was arrested July 11 on charges of open container in motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, public intoxication, and criminal mischief.

• Gary Lane Langord, 43, of Floresville was arrested July 23 on charges of theft of services, theft of property and burglary of building.

• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26 of Deer Park was arrested July 12 on a charge of enticing a child with felony.

• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26 of Deer Park was arrested July 14 on a charge of enticing a child with felony.

• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26 of Deer Park was arrested July 16 on a charge of enticing a child with felony.

• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26 of Deer Park was arrested July 18 on a charge of enticing a child with felony.

• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26 of Deer Park was arrested July 19 on a charge of enticing a child with felony.

• Rose Mary Maldonado, 61, of San Antonio was arrested July 19 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• David Tyrone Pinkerton, 60, of San Antonio was arrested July 13 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.

• Evalynn Teresa Quiroga, 18, of Karnes City was arrested July 11 on a charge of criminal trespass.

• Brian Robert Robinson, 35, was arrested July 21 on charges of two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and unlawful carrying weapon on alcohol premises.

• Rocky Allen Santos, 30, of Kenedy was arrested July 13 on charges of speeding and no drivers license.

• Bradley James Winstead, 28, was arrested July 20 on a charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

• Francisco Zapata, 55, of Runge was arrested July 19 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Kristian Xavier Guzman, 19, of Karnes City was arrested July 18 on a charge of evading arrest/detention.

Karnes City Police Department

The Karnes City Police Department made two arrest from July 21 through July 27.

• Joey Ramos, of Corpus Christi was arrested July 24 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Donald Lee Brimm, of Karnes City was arrested July 25 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.

Kenedy Police Department

The Kenedy Police Department made six arrests from July 11 through July 20.

• David R. Prieto, 32, of Kenedy was arrested July 11 on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

• Frank Alvarez-Lahera, 31, of Justin was arrested July 17 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

• Marcus A. Bryan, 27, of Runge was arrested July 18 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

• Heaven Hart, 18, of Kenedy was arrested July 18 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Marisa Martinez, 28, of Kenedy was arrested July 20 on a charge of warrants.

• Michael Medina, 41, of Kenedy was arrested July 20 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

 Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

