Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 18 arrests from July 11 through July 24.
• Gino Anthony Bonocini, 28, of Karnes City was arrested July 13 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Alfredo Caballero III, 57, of Bryan was arrested July 8 on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
• Henry Farias Jr., 36, of Kenedy was arrested July 19 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
• Rudolfo Gonzales, 65, of Runge was arrested July 11 on charges of open container in motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, public intoxication, and criminal mischief.
• Gary Lane Langord, 43, of Floresville was arrested July 23 on charges of theft of services, theft of property and burglary of building.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26 of Deer Park was arrested July 12 on a charge of enticing a child with felony.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26 of Deer Park was arrested July 14 on a charge of enticing a child with felony.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26 of Deer Park was arrested July 16 on a charge of enticing a child with felony.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26 of Deer Park was arrested July 18 on a charge of enticing a child with felony.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26 of Deer Park was arrested July 19 on a charge of enticing a child with felony.
• Rose Mary Maldonado, 61, of San Antonio was arrested July 19 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• David Tyrone Pinkerton, 60, of San Antonio was arrested July 13 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
• Evalynn Teresa Quiroga, 18, of Karnes City was arrested July 11 on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Brian Robert Robinson, 35, was arrested July 21 on charges of two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and unlawful carrying weapon on alcohol premises.
• Rocky Allen Santos, 30, of Kenedy was arrested July 13 on charges of speeding and no drivers license.
• Bradley James Winstead, 28, was arrested July 20 on a charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
• Francisco Zapata, 55, of Runge was arrested July 19 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Kristian Xavier Guzman, 19, of Karnes City was arrested July 18 on a charge of evading arrest/detention.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made two arrest from July 21 through July 27.
• Joey Ramos, of Corpus Christi was arrested July 24 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Donald Lee Brimm, of Karnes City was arrested July 25 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made six arrests from July 11 through July 20.
• David R. Prieto, 32, of Kenedy was arrested July 11 on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
• Frank Alvarez-Lahera, 31, of Justin was arrested July 17 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Marcus A. Bryan, 27, of Runge was arrested July 18 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Heaven Hart, 18, of Kenedy was arrested July 18 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Marisa Martinez, 28, of Kenedy was arrested July 20 on a charge of warrants.
• Michael Medina, 41, of Kenedy was arrested July 20 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.