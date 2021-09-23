Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.
• Larry Baldera Jr., 31, of Kenedy was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (≥ 1 gram, < 4 grams) bench warrant, manufactory/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 (< 1 gram), possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces), unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (≥ 1 gram, < 4 grams)
• Juan Ramon Enriques, 20, of La Villa was arrested Sept. 4 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Julie Anna Estrada, 48 of Karnes City was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
• Mario Rodriguez-Garcia Jr., 17, of Runge was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
• George Nicklas Silva III, 29, of Floresville was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of out of county bench warrant/ theft.
• Jeremy Joe Vasquez, 34, of Runge was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of failure to appear/prohibited weapon, and failure to appear manufactory/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3/4 (< 28 grams).
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made four arrests from Sept. 1 through Sept. 7.
• Cesar Mejia, of San Jacinto, California was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Denice Benavides, of Kenedy was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of assault.
• Cesar Mejia, of San Jacinto, California was arrested Sept. 4 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Sissy Lavoice Bradford, of Karnes City was arrested Sept. 6 on a charge of criminal mischief.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made three arrests from Sept. 3 through Sept. 9.
• Elmorris Foley, 40, of Bridgeport was arrested Sept. 4 on a charge of warrant/paraphernalia.
• Tony Alaniz, 29, of Freer was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Frank Batterson, 48, of Kenedy was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of drug possession.