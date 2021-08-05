Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made eight arrests from July 7 through July 20.
• Bryce Wayne Williams of Leona was arrested July 7 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert Joe Jordan Nelson of Corpus Christi was arrested July 7 on a charge os possession of marijuana.
• Caitlin Elaine Nixon of San Marcos was arrested July 14 on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Derrick James Klasel of Brazoria was arrested July 15 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Anthony Uriegas of San Antonio was arrested July 15 on charges of criminal trespass in habitation and theft of services.
• Ruby James Spencer of Karnes City was arrested July 15 on a charge of Warrant out of jurisdiction.
• John Carl Besch of Karnes City was arrested July 17 on a charge of theft.
• Ha Thanh Lieu of Karnes City was arrested July 20 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.