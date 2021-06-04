Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests from May 9 through May 15.
• Jesse Joe Farias, 43, of Kenedy, was arrested May 15 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and interfering with emergency call.
• Shasta Cheri Foley, 35, of Beeville, was arrested May 9 on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
• Gary Lane Lanford, 43, of Floresville, was arrested May 12 on charges of theft and burglary of building.
• William Danny Wilkinson, 63, of Falls City, was arrested May 12 on a charge of silent abusive calls to 911 service.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made four arrests from May 12 through May 18.
• Ernest Gonzales Sanders, of Karnes City was arrested May 14 on a charge of warrants out of jurisdiction.
• Joshua Alan Wiatrek, of McCoy, was arrested May 15 on a charge of warrants out of jurisdiction.
• John Alan Wiatrek, of Karnes City, was arrested May 17 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Fernando Guzman, of Corpus Christi, was arrested May 17 on a charge of accident involving damage to vehicle.
Arrested parties are considered to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.